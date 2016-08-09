Exclusive: Deutsche poised to settle over Russian 'mirror trades' - sources
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank may settle investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients as soon as Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
LONDON, Britain's economy started to shrink the month following the vote to leave the European Union, according to a forecast from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research on Tuesday.
Britain's economy contracted around 0.2 percent last month, NIESR estimated, pushing down quarterly growth in the three months to July to 0.3 percent from 0.6 percent in the three months to June.
"The month-on-month profile suggests that the third quarter has got off to a weak start, with output declining in July," NIESR research fellow James Warren said.
"Our estimates suggest that there is around an evens chance of a technical recession by the end of 2017," added Warren, repeating NIESR's view in its economic outlook last week, when it chopped its forecasts for growth this year and next.
Business surveys suggest corporate activity has contracted sharply since the June 23 referendum, although evidence of a slowdown in consumer spending is fairly patchy.
PARIS French authorities will head to London next week for a roadshow to try to lure financial jobs to Paris which will show off the French capital's advantages versus Frankfurt as an alternative to Britain's financial centre.
ANKARA/PARIS A row over U.S. visa bans may further weaken Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's efforts to attract foreign investors to Iran, particularly if it slows the implementation of deals for Western aircraft, officials and analysts said.