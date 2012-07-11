LONDON Britain's economy shrank in the second quarter as an extra holiday for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee hit output, think tank NIESR said on Tuesday, leaving the country stuck in recession for a third quarter running.

Gross domestic product declined by 0.2 percent, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said in its monthly estimate.

The additional bank holiday had distorted the data, and "we estimate that underlying growth for the three months to June was around 0.2 percent," NIESR said.

"These figures suggest that the UK economy remains broadly flat; a trend that has persisted for around 24 months," it said.

NIESR's comments echo estimates from the Bank of England, which had also warned that data may show another decline in GDP in the second quarter.

The central bank announced a third round of monetary stimulus on 5 July, saying it would buy 50 billion pounds of asset purchases with newly created money in a further attempt to help the economy.

(Reporting By Sophie Kirby; Editing by John Stonestreet)