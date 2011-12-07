LONDON The economy slowed in the three months ending in November, supporting the case for the Bank of England to inject more stimulus into the economy, a leading economic think-tank said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew by 0.3 percent in the period, down from 0.4 percent in the three months ending in October, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said in its monthly estimate.

"Economic growth in the UK remains subdued," NIESR said. "These data lend support to the further loosening of UK monetary policy."

NIESR's estimate comes after official data earlier on Thursday showed industrial output fell by 0.7 percent in October, raising concerns that Britain may be sliding into recession.

Many economists reckon Britain may be heading for at least one quarter of contracting economic output, if not an outright recession, commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Most analysts reckon the BoE will further expand its quantitative easing programme in February, when the current 75 billion pound programme launched in October will be complete.

None of the economists in a Reuters poll last week expects the central bank to inject more stimulus at this month's two-day policy meeting which ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh; Editing by Toby Chopra)