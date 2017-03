Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (C) arrives at the jetty of the Royal Navy's submarine base at Faslane, Scotland, August 31, 2015. Britain will spend more than 500 million pounds ($769.5 million) refurbishing its nuclear submarine base in Scotland over... REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday that he wished to re-appoint the current head of the country's budget watchdog, Robert Chote, to a second five-year term.

Chote is chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility, which produces Britain's official economic forecasts and borrowing projections, and his re-appointment is subject to confirmation by a parliament committee.

The government also published a review into expanding the OBR's role by the finance ministry's chief economic advisor, Dave Ramsden.

