May says government will act where consumer markets not working
LONDON The British government is prepared to intervene in consumer markets to reduce costs for bill payers, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
LONDON British property transaction tax receipts surged last month, probably due to a rush to buy houses ahead of the introduction of an additional tax on second home purchases, Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility said on Thursday.
Stamp duty land tax receipts were 25 percent higher than a year ago, according to official data earlier in the day.
"This is likely to have been boosted by strong sales of second homes ahead of the pre-announced 3 percent surcharge from April 2016," the OBR said, citing separate figures showing a 70 percent year-on-year rise in residential property sales in March.
The OBR also said a fall in income tax receipts compared with a year ago pointed to a 10 percent underlying drop in bonuses in the financial sector, compared with a 5 percent drop it forecast in March.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)
LONDON The British government is prepared to intervene in consumer markets to reduce costs for bill payers, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 5 - Bank of England rate-setter Gertjan Vlieghe said on Wednesday a consumer slowdown was already underway in Britain and was likely to worsen, underscoring the need for caution on interest rates.
LONDON British businesses must overhaul their executive pay and perks to rebuild public trust following a spate of corporate scandals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.