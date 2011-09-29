LONDON The Office for National Statistics said on Thursday that it would delay the release of some economic data due next week until later in the month, due to a major data revision project taking longer than planned.

Revised headline numbers for Britain's second-quarter GDP will be released as scheduled on October 5, but data on Britain's second-quarter balance of payments and some elements of the GDP release -- such as households' real disposable income -- will not be published until October 25.

Some other data on the economy and government finances, scheduled to be published in the ONS's 'Blue Book' of annual data revisions on November 1, will be delayed until November 23.

The delay comes at an awkward time for the Bank of England, Britain's finance ministry and its budget watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, all of which have major forecasts due in November.

ONS chief economist Joe Grice said he had informed his counterparts at the other public bodies of a likely delay earlier this month.

"The feedback we got was that any delay was unhelpful ... but their priority was for well-considered figures," he told reporters at a news conference.

The statistician in charge of the national accounts, Glenn Everett, said he had no concerns about the reliability of the statistics that will be published next week, which reflect the biggest revision to the classification and methodology of British GDP data in at least 15 years.

Revisions will provide more detail on Britain's services sector, and also use the consumer price index of inflation rather than the retail price index, among numerous other changes. The ONS declined to comment on what overall effect the changes in methodology would have on the level of British GDP.

(Reporting by David Milliken)