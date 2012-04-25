Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON Britain's economy is taking longer to recover from the financial crisis than hoped but has no scope to ease back on austerity, Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday after official data showed that the economy slipped back into recession.
Official data showed that Britain's economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first three months of 2012 after a 0.3 percent contraction in late 2011, creating Britain's first double-dip since the mid 1970s.
"It's a very tough economic situation," Osborne said in a statement. "It's taking longer than anyone hoped to recover from the biggest debt crisis of our lifetime."
"The one thing that would make the situation even worse would be to abandon our credible plan and deliberately add more borrowing and even more debt," he continued.
BRUSSELS Optimism about the strength of the euro zone economy took a hit on Tuesday as data showed lower-than-expected growth, possibly caused by weaker global trade as protectionist calls grow louder.
Health insurer Aetna Inc and rival Humana Inc said on Tuesday they had mutually ended their $34 billion (27 billion pound) merger agreement.