LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne said he would use next Thursday's half-yearly budget statement to stress that more work needs to be done to fix the country's public finances, even as the economy is returning to growth.

"The economic plan is working and a recovery is under way," George Osborne said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday. "In the Autumn Statement I will say the job is not yet done because we have got to make sure we go on taking the difficult decisions to secure that recovery."

Osborne also said there was no house price bubble in Britain but the government and the Bank of England had to make sure that no such development transpired.

