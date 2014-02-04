Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, walks away from number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the House of Commons, in central London March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Recent weak economic data from the United States are one of the main international risks to Britain's economic recovery, British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.

"I would draw your attention to the weakness of some of the euro zone economies, which remains a cause of concern, and some of the U.S. data in the last couple of weeks, which has been a bit soft," he said.

He also said it was "worth having on one's radar" the problems in emerging markets in an interconnected financial system.

He made his comments to the House of Lords' Economic Affairs Committee.

