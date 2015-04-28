LONDON Britain's economy is at a "critical moment", Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday after official figures showed growth fell sharply in the first three months of 2015, just days before Britons go to the polls.

"Good news economy continues to grow, but this is a critical moment and reminder you can't take recovery for granted," he said on Twitter. "GDP figures show future of the economy is on the ballot paper," he added.

Opinion polls show Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives are almost neck and neck with the opposition Labour Party. Tuesday's data showed that growth fell to 0.3 percent in the first quarter from 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)