Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne speaks during the Bankers and Merchants Dinner at the Masion House in London, Britain June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday the government will remain vigilant to all risks in an uncertain global economy, despite signs that Britain's economic upturn is continuing.

Speaking after British inflation turned positive again in May following a dip below zero in April for the first time in 55 years, Osborne said the latest data were good news for Britons and showed the recovery was going from strength to strength.

"Of course the job is not done and we will continue to remain vigilant to all risks, particularly when the global economic situation is so uncertain," he said in a statement.

