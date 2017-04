Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne arrives at an European Union finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Chancellr George Osborne said on Tuesday he would take whatever steps were needed to protect Britain from new threats to its economic security, a day after addressing parliament on the risks posed by Greece.

In a statement welcoming an upward revision to gross domestic product figures, Osborne said Britain's economy was more resilient than five years ago.

"We will take whatever further steps are needed to protect the UK from the new risks we see to our economic security," he said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)