LONDON The Bank of England's move to pump an extra 75 billion pounds into Britain's economy will not spare Chancellor George Osborne an uneasy autumn, with pressure to boost growth and insulate Britain from the euro zone debt crisis unrelenting.

Cutting a budget deficit which totalled more than 11 percent of GDP when they came to power last year is a top goal of the coalition of Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, and they aim to largely eliminate it by the next election in 2015.

But the economy has stalled over the past 12 months and forecasts for next year have been repeatedly cut, with some economists now predicting growth of just over 1 percent in 2012.

In a bleak explanation of the BoE's move to embark on another round of quantitative easing, Governor Mervyn King said the financial crisis was proving the worst since the depression-hit 1930s. The deficit is looking harder to erase, and calls for government action to avoid a renewed recession have increased.

Matters are likely to come to a head on November 29, when Osborne announces the details of his 'credit easing' policy aimed to get lending flowing to business.

Osborne said last week the government was considering buying billions of pounds of corporate bonds, funded by the issuance of short-term debt and was considering other options too.

On the same day, the Office for Budget Responsibility, Britain's fiscal watchdog, publishes its first review of the government's deficit-reduction plans since March.

In theory the BoE's decision on Thursday to further loosen monetary policy should make Osborne's life easier until then.

"I'm sure he's breathing a huge sigh of relief," said Philip Rush, an economist at Nomura. "There are obvious concerns among the electorate that their standard of living is eroding -- and that politicians aren't doing much about it -- so it allows some stimulus to come through without easing off on his grand fiscal consolidation."

But quantitative easing -- and the government's parallel credit easing -- is far from being a certain bet to improve growth, rather than just lift already-high inflation.

Economists question whether the extra money will kick-start activity as it may well be the bleak economic outlook and lack of demand -- not a lack of cheap credit -- that is deterring businesses from investing and consumers from spending.

Ratings agency Fitch was lukewarm about more QE when it reaffirmed Britain's AAA rating, saying it "is a mitigant to the downside risks in the agency's UK growth forecast, rather than a reason to revise it upwards at this stage".

GROWING PRESSURE

Osborne is under pressure to do more to boost growth from opposition Labour Party counterpart Ed Balls -- who has long urged a 'plan B' of slower spending cuts -- independent bodies and some Conservatives.

Andrew Tyrie, a Conservative who chairs the parliamentary committee that scrutinises the BoE and Treasury, said at the start of the month that the government still needed "a coherent and credible plan for the long-term economic growth rate of the UK economy".

The National Institute for Economic and Social Research, an academic body which has criticised Osborne before, said looser fiscal policy was needed and QE was unlikely to work without a fleshed-out version of the 'credit easing' policy Osborne flagged at last week's Conservative party annual conference.

"The government and the Treasury have done everything to pass the buck to the Bank. Now the Bank is passing it back and rightly so," said NIESR head Jonathan Portes. "Nobody should be fooled. It is a very first step towards a sensible plan B ... and about time too."

Former BoE policymaker Andrew Sentence, a staunch opponent of looser monetary policy, took a different tack, telling Reuters that the government would do better to focus on reducing regulation and reforming the planning system.

"All these areas relate much more to the real economy than the financial economy. We've done a lot to try and help the financial economy, and we now have to let some of the problems in the financial economy work themselves out," he said.

Former cabinet minister John Redwood -- who now chairs the investment committee of a fund part-owned by U.S. group Evercore (EVR.N) -- was also sceptical about more QE.

"It probably means for UK investors more inflation than we would like, and weaker sterling. It means the big bond bubble stays a bubble for a bit longer," he said in a note.

"The next set of government figures is likely to reveal continuing deficit disappointments and a large funding programme ahead. It does not mean the problems are solved."

EURO ZONE WORRIES

The BoE cited the increased risk of a messy ending to the euro zone crisis as the main reason behind its decision to increase QE, yet it is something Osborne can do little about when he attends meetings of European and G20 finance ministers given Britain's euro outsider status.

British banks have relatively low exposure to peripheral euro zone debt, but would be vulnerable to any contagion to French or German banks -- a risk highlighted by the rescue of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) at the weekend.

"Osborne before all these meetings will be praying that his euro zone counterparts will be able to pull something out of the bag ... (but) it must be particularly frustrating as he is powerless to influence these discussions," said Nomura's Rush.

Even if euro zone leaders do avert a disorderly Greek debt default, the OBR may still have unwelcome news for Osborne in its economic and fiscal forecasts at the end of November.

Osborne's budget-cutting plans are based on eliminating the 'structural deficit', the part that is not driven by the economic cycle.

In March the OBR deemed about three quarters of the budget deficit was structural. But this could be revised higher if the OBR decides that Britain's long-term growth rate has slowed as a result of the recession -- giving the government an even bigger hill to climb.

"If they started to slip on fiscal policy you can't say for sure that the markets would panic, but there is that risk," said Ross Walker, an economist at RBS. "It's fantasy that we would just glide magically out of this recession. It will be a slog."

(Reporting by David Milliken; additional reporting by Sven Egenter, editing by Mike Peacock)