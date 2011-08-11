A double decker bus is reflected in a puddle after a rain shower outside the Bank of England in the City of London August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Banks hold enough capital and liquidity to weather the current market turmoil, Chancellor George Osborne said on Thursday.

In a special parliament session, called in the wake of riots in London and other major British cities, Osborne reiterated that Britain must stick to its tough austerity plans and leaders must redouble efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis as the world economy faces the most dangerous time since the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

The global recovery would take longer and be harder than had been hoped, he said. "Markets are waking up to this fact. That is what makes this the most dangerous time for the global economy since 2008."

"I can confirm that the assessment of the Bank (of England), the FSA and the Treasury is that British banks are sufficiently well capitalised and are holding enough liquidity to be able to cope with the current market turbulence," he said. "We have in place well-developed and well-rehearsed contingency plans."

Osborne rejected renewed calls from the opposition to boost growth with measures such as emergency tax cuts, although he acknowledged that growth expectations for 2011 have fallen.

"Ours is an absolutely unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility and deficit reduction," Osborne said, adding that safe-haven flows into British bonds vindicated the austerity policy.

The government has made cutting the country's deficit of some 10 percent over the next four years the cornerstone of its policy, and its austerity measures include tax hikes and unprecedented cuts in public spending.

Markets consider British debt as a safe haven despite the large deficit and gilt yields have fallen to record lows, with 10-year gilts yielding less than 2.5 percent on Thursday.

Osborne repeated his call on the euro zone to find a lasting solution for the debt crisis and urged global leaders to make more progress in tackling global imbalances.

"We need an international framework that allows creditor countries like China to increase demand and debtor countries to make the difficult adjustments necessary to repay them," he said.

On Wednesday, the Bank of England signalled that interest rate rises were off the agenda for quite some time and left the door open for further stimulus if necessary, as the Bank cut its growth forecast to 1.4 percent for 2011, which is below the 1.7 percent the government's budget watchdog OBR has pencilled in.

The economy grew by 0.2 percent in the second quarter and surveys among manufacturers and retailers have pointed to a weak start to the third.

