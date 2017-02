LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Monday that taxes would only be lowered when the government could afford do so.

"I'm somebody who believes in lower taxes but you've got to be able to fund those lower taxes, otherwise you just end up bringing the tax up the next year," he told BBC television.

He also announced plans to freeze council tax and said the government was committed "to get business growing."

