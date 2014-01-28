LONDON Britain's economic output grew in January at its fastest pace since September 2007, the Confederation of British Industry said, suggesting the strength of the recovery persisted into the new year.

The output growth balance of a new CBI indicator rose to +30 in the three months to January from +26 in the three months to December.

Official gross domestic product numbers due at 9:30 a.m. are expected to show quarterly economic growth slowed slightly at the end of 2013.

Britain saw one of the fastest recoveries among advanced economies last year.

"A picture is unfolding of a real upsurge in output across much of the UK economy," said Katja Hall, the chief policy director at the CBI. "We certainly need companies investing more and creating a bigger footprint in fast-growing markets, and while some risks remain, we expect the economy to continue to strengthen through 2014."

Britain's gross domestic product is expected to have risen by 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter in the last three months of the year, compared with 0.8 percent in the third quarter. But year-on-year growth is expected to be 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 1.9 percent in the third.

The new composite indicator comprises the CBI's industrial trends, distributive trades and services sector surveys. The CBI said it covers nearly 75 percent of the private sector economy.

In November, the Bank of England forecast growth of 0.9 percent in the last three months of 2013, taking full-year growth to 1.6 percent from the 1.4 percent forecast in August.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Larry King)