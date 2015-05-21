City workers are reflected in a window as they pass near the Shard building in London, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON British companies are keeping a lid on pay deals despite the recovery in the country's economy, and are likely to remain cautious throughout 2015, according to a survey published on Thursday.

Pay data firm XpertHR said pay reviews in the three months to April awarded workers a median 2.0 percent increase in salary, unchanged for a 13th month in a row as companies still did not feel confident enough to offer bigger increases.

"We see no evidence of this changing over the remainder of the year," Sheila Attwood, the editor of XpertHR's pay analysis, said in a statement.

The pace of pay growth was higher than recent readings of inflation but awards had previously lagged Britain's retail price index for almost five years, eroding living standards, Attwood said.

The Bank of England is watching for signs of a pick-up in pay before it starts to raise interest rates. Its rate-setters have differ over whether rapidly falling unemployment could cause inflation to rise faster then the Bank has predicted.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)