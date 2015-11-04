Diners eat at the Rock and Sole Plaice restaurant in central London May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON, Growth across British services companies rebounded more strongly than expected last month, a survey showed, suggesting economic growth picked up speed at the start of the final quarter, although business confidence slipped to a 2-1/2-year low.

The Markit/CIPS UK services purchasing managers' index, published on Wednesday, rose to 54.9 from September's 28-month

low of 53.3, above the 54.5 forecast by a Reuters poll of economists.

Bank of England policymakers meeting this week to review the economic outlook will be encouraged to see jobs growth hitting a five-month high among services firms, which account for more than three-quarters of activity in Britain's private sector.

Data company Markit said its survey suggested overall economic growth had picked up to a quarterly 0.6 percent at the

start of the fourth quarter, having slowed to 0.5 percent in the July-September period.

Britain was the world's fastest-growing big, developed economy last year, but some other business surveys have

suggested the pace of expansion has moderated amid an uncertain global outlook.

Wednesday's PMI followed strong readings from comparable surveys of the manufacturing and construction sectors.

"Such an improvement, together with the revival in hiring signalled by the three surveys ... may coax more policymakers

into (voting to raise) interest rates before the end of the year," Markit's chief economist Chris Williamson said.

Only one of the Bank's nine rate-setters has backed raising interest rates from their record low 0.5 percent in recent

months. Economists polled by Reuters do not expect a majority to follow suit until the second quarter of next year.

"Dovish policymakers will note the ongoing lack of inflationary pressures in October, suggesting that there is no

need to rush into raising rates," said Williamson.

Cost pressures faced by services companies matched August's seven-month low and remained a long way off the survey's

long-run trend.

Raising a question about the durability of the recovery, optimism about business prospects in a year's time fell for a

fifth month straight to plumb the lowest level since April 2013, the PMI showed, while growth in new orders remained stuck at September's 2-1/2-year low.

The service sector, which covers major banks to bed-and-breakfast hotels, was the sole industry driving economic

growth in the third quarter, according to preliminary official data released last month.

Markit's PMI UK composite index, which combines services, manufacturing and construction, rose to a three-month high of

55.7 in October from September's 53.9.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans)