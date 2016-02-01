A worker puts handles on to cups at the Portmeirion Factory in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON British factories enjoyed a brighter start to the year than expected, helped by surging output at large manufacturers, but companies cut staff at the fastest rate in three years and export orders fell, a survey showed on Monday.

The Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to a three-month high of 52.9 in January from 52.1 in December, beating all the forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists, who expected a reading of 51.8.

Manufacturing failed to contribute to Britain's economic growth throughout 2015, which was driven instead by the much larger services sector.

The latest PMI showed factories ramped up output at the quickest pace since June 2014, led by consumer and investment goods producers.

Survey compiler Markit said they were led by big manufacturers, with growth "comparatively mild" at smaller companies.

But behind the upbeat headline number were some gloomier details. Manufacturers shed staff at a rate not seen since February 2013. Export order books deteriorated at the fastest rate since June last year, even though sterling dropped about 3 percent on a trade-weighted basis last month.

"The domestic market remains the key growth driver. Even after recent easing in the exchange rate, a number of manufacturers are still finding that the strength of the pound against the euro is impacting order inflows," said Rob Dobson, a senior economist at Markit.

"Subdued growth, rising global headwinds and a lack of inflationary pressure provide further cause for the Bank of England to push its first rate increase into the back and beyond of 2016."

The Bank of England sets out its quarterly economic outlook on Thursday.

