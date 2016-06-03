LONDON Britain's services picked up in May after dropping to a three-year low in April, a survey showed on Friday, but the approach of the country's referendum on European Union membership weighed on new business and hiring.

Overall, Britain's economy looks set to grow by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, stronger than the outlook a month ago but still a slowdown from growth of 0.4 percent in the first three months of 2016, survey compiler Markit said.

"Growth has collapsed in manufacturing and construction, leaving the economy dependent on the service sector to sustain the upturn, though even here the pace of expansion has remained frustratingly weak so far this year," Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said.

One in three companies reported suffering from the uncertainty created by Britain's June 23 referendum on whether to remain a member of the EU, suggesting the economy could rebound if the country votes to stay in the EU, Williamson said.

"However, the extent of any revival may be limited by weak underlying demand: May also saw widespread ongoing concerns about the fragility of demand both at home and abroad," he said.

Markit's services activity index rose to 53.5 in May from 52.3 in April. That was stronger than the median forecast of 52.5 in a Reuters poll of economists but still one of the weakest readings for the sector in three years, Markit said.

A measure of new business showed its slowest gain in 41 months as some companies put contracts on hold pending the referendum. Hiring was at a 33-month low.

Companies were their most optimistic in 10 months about prospects for the year ahead, but those hopes rested largely on a vote to stay in the EU, Markit said.

Britain's economy, which has outpaced many other rich nations, looks set to slow this year even if the "In" camp wins the referendum. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development this week cut its 2016 British growth estimate to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent, citing vote-related uncertainty.

Things would probably get worse, at least in the short term, if voters backed a so-called Brexit. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said a decision to leave the EU might push the economy into recession.

Friday's survey showed companies raised prices in May, in some cases because a higher minimum wage was introduced in April.

(Editing by Larry King)