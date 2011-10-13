Pedestrians walk past a closing down sale signs in the windows of a shop on Oxford Street in London August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Britain faces a one-in-three chance of entering recession in the next 12 months and at best it faces several quarters of feeble economic growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Thursday.

Last week the Bank of England delivered on market expectations that it would start a new round of asset purchases to boost a floundering economy, but that did not stop analysts again trimming Britain's growth outlook for this year and next.

They now see the economy growing just 1.0 percent in 2011 before improving only marginally next year, with growth of 1.3 percent. That compared with the September survey's forecasts for 1.1 percent in 2011 and 1.5 percent in 2012.

If realised, such weak levels of growth would undermine the government's budget cutting targets, which are linked to far more optimistic forecasts made in March by the independent fiscal watchdog.

Unemployment is rising and the economy is already labouring under the onset of huge fiscal austerity measures, but the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone arguably poses a bigger immediate threat.

"Even before the eruption of the sovereign debt crisis, the UK recovery was clearly struggling to gain momentum," said Adam Chester, chief UK economist at Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets, in a research note.

The economy grew just 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter from April to June, and the Bank of England's chief economist, Spencer Dale, warned on Wednesday that the economy would get weaker before the end of the year.

There were ominous signs that economists -- usually slow to shift their views -- are fast becoming more downbeat.

Six out of 29 who provided quarterly growth forecasts saw one or more quarters of negative growth between now and mid-2013, compared with just one in the September survey.

By the time similar forecasts appeared midway through 2008, Britain was already in recession. The spread of forecasts for quarterly GDP was also higher than seen in the last poll -- another sign of increasing uncertainty.

The 34 percent median probability of recession over the next 12 months was up slightly from the 30 percent seen in the September poll.

EURO WOES

The neighbouring euro zone faces a 40 percent chance of recession, according to another Reuters poll on Thursday, with key economic engines France and Germany slowing. The bloc as a whole is expected to see growth rates of similar weakness to those predicted for the UK.

Without an effective resolution, the debt crisis engulfing Greece and spreading through the euro zone periphery could yet have a profoundly negative effect on Britain's economic outlook.

"With the euro area accounting for nearly half of UK exports, the euro crisis will make the hoped-for rebalancing towards external demand more difficult to achieve," said Simon Hayes, economist at Barclays Capital.

"Alarm about euro area weakness prompted the (Bank of England) ... to reignite its programme of asset purchases."

Economists polled last week expect the Bank will spend a total of 325 billion pounds on its quantitative easing programme to buy mainly gilts using freshly created money, having announced an extension to 275 billion pounds last Thursday.

As before, the poll showed interest rates on hold at a record low 0.5 percent through to mid-2013.

British unemployment hit its highest level since 1994 in September and the jobless rate hit 8.1 percent in International Labour Organisation terms between June and August. Unemployment is expected to peak at 8.3 percent next year.

