LONDON Britain's economic recovery from the financial crisis has been lagging the rebound in the United States because of the government's austerity measures, a lack of credit from banks and the hit to consumers from higher energy prices, Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said on Tuesday.

In a speech focussing on the diverging recoveries of the two economies, Posen concluded that some of the differences should recede.

"I am hopeful that we are on the cusp of a more robust recovery in both economies - in the absence of premature policy tightening - and though the UK will take some time to catch up with the US, it largely will," Posen said according to the text of a speech.

The Bank policymaker said companies in Britain found it harder than their U.S. counterparts to get financing for investment because of the lack of non-bank financing and the greater spillover from the euro zone debt crisis.

Consumer spending had been held back because the government withdrew its fiscal stimulus more, raising sales tax to deal with the deficit.

In addition, the depreciation of the pound led to a stronger rise in energy prices, also hurting consumers, Posen said.

Nevertheless, inflation expectations remained well anchored in Britain and there was no convincing evidence of a shift in inflation dynamics that would speak against core inflation falling relatively steadily and quickly towards the Bank's 2 percent target.

