LONDON The government's austerity programme is bound to slow the country's economy, Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen told the BBC in an interview on Tuesday.

"Austerity in the short-term from fiscal policy is a drag on the economy," Posen said, adding that the government had been fairly open about that.

"...Medium-term, as (BoE) governor Mervyn King and other colleagues of mine on the MPC have stressed, we have racked up a lot of debt.

"We have got a financial system that is not functioning very well, consumers are understandably scared, unemployment is high and is rising and so you don't expect growth to be strong and that's the message," he said.

Posen said that unlike other euro zone governments and unlike the United States the British government was capable of taking difficult decisions and sticking to them.

"All that says, of course we are not in permanent recession," he added.

Posen, who is a so-called dove who has repeatedly backed measures to promote growth, said that although Britain was being affected by the euro zone crisis it was big enough to be the master of its own destiny.

He was speaking after data on Tuesday showed Britain's economy was teetering on the brink of recession despite a solid performance in the third quarter.

