LONDON Britain's productivity is at its lowest ebb in more than a decade, confounding the conventional wisdom about what should happen following a deep recession and giving a headache to both the Bank of England and government.

The jury is out on what exactly has caused productivity to flatline for the past three years. But if the trend persists, then future quantitative easing from the Bank of England may serve only to keep inflation at more than double its two percent target, rather than boost anaemic growth.

Moreover, the government might have to impose extra spending cuts or tax rises in order to slash its sky-high deficit, which weaker productivity and medium-term growth would render even less sustainable.

British productivity grew by about 2.5 percent a year in the run-up to the start of the financial crisis in 2007. In the three years since then, growth has been close to zero. Output per worker in Britain is now 13 percent below the average for other members of the G7 group of industrialised countries, the biggest shortfall since 1999.

Only Japan has a worse story to tell.

This is not what economists would expect after a normal recession, during which uncompetitive businesses typically go bust and others cut costs, leaving leaner firms behind.

But Britain's recession has not been normal. Unemployment has gone up less than in other countries and in past recessions, and fewer firms have gone bankrupt.

This would not necessarily be a bad thing for longer-term productivity if firms were simply holding on to staff, waiting for demand to pick up. But in a speech last week, BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said businesses were not reporting much spare capacity, and had been adding jobs despite weak growth.

"Firms in some parts of our economy are having to work flat out just to generate the same amount of business. Estate agents, for example, trying to match buyers and sellers in a thin housing market. Or M&A teams pitching for new business," he said.

Financial services as a whole -- a major driver of productivity growth in Britain until 2007 -- are unlikely to be as significant in future, both because of their reduced size in the British economy, and because of tougher regulation that reverses the past decade's liberalisation.

Another previously highly productive sector, North Sea oil and gas, is also suffering as increasingly scarce resources become more costly to extract.

And a newly conservative banking sector makes it harder for entrepreneurs to start or expand businesses.

This last point was emphasised by Dale's fellow Monetary Policy Committee member Ben Broadbent in a speech at Thomson Reuters' London headquarters on Monday.

"As long as ... capital remains misallocated, productivity, national income and the share of it paid out as wages will all be lower than they otherwise would be," Broadbent said.

INFLATION PRESSURE

These concerns contributed to Dale's decision to call for higher interest rates in the first half of this year. Slow productivity growth implies that the economy has less room to grow before it starts generating excess inflation.

In economists' language, there is a smaller output gap and this may be a partial explanation for Britain's unexpectedly sticky inflation after the credit crunch.

Since then, prospects for global demand have weakened markedly, and economists polled by Reuters see a three in four chance that the Bank would start a second round of asset purchases with newly-created money.

Britain's productivity outlook will not determine that decision but it does have potential implications for QE's effectiveness if the economy is already closing in on full capacity.

"If the patient's in intensive care, you tend not to worry about the longer term implications of the medicine," said Adam Chester, an economist at Lloyds Corporate Markets. "There is a risk that further QE is ineffective in boosting growth. It could just be effective in boosting nominal asset prices."

Adam Posen, the most long-standing advocate of more asset purchases on the MPC, would not disagree that QE would be more effective if Britain's banking system functioned efficiently, and has recently proposed a new state-backed bank to lend to small businesses.

Other economists concerned about Britain's productivity, such as Citi economist Michael Saunders, are more relaxed about QE's effect on inflation, arguing that there is still sufficient spare capacity in Britain's economy to allow growth without excess price pressures.

Where weak productivity growth may pose a trickier problem is for Britain's public finances. A central pledge of the coalition government is to eliminate the structural budget deficit within five years.

Lower productivity growth translates directly into lower trend growth for Britain's economy -- meaning a bigger chunk of Britain's 10 percent budget deficit-to-GDP ratio must be counted as a long-term, structural issue.

The government's independent fiscal watchdog estimated in March that about a quarter of the deficit this year is down to short-term cyclical factors, and does not need specific government attention.

But if the Office for Budget Responsibility decides the output gap is smaller than thought, then the structural element of the deficit would be bigger.

OBR head Robert Chote hinted that this might be the case in a speech last week, when he noted that productivity was growing much slower than the 2 percent annual rate assumed in the Office for Budget Responsibility's March fiscal forecasts.

According to David Tinsley, an economist for BNP Paribas, a 1 percent productivity growth rate would be more realistic for the next 5-10 years.

However, he expected the OBR to avoid dropping a political bombshell by revising down its productivity growth estimates that much -- making it easier for the government to credibly defer any extra spending cuts until the economy is on a stronger footing.

"There are a lot of grey areas in the numbers so I don't think it will want to prompt the government into doing anything particularly drastic," he said. "If it does do anything it will be a question of (the government) doing some extra implied spending restraints in 2014 and 2015."

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Mike Peacock)