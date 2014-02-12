LONDON British unions will hold a mass demonstration in London in October to demand higher wages, sharpening the focus on falling living standards in the run-up to next year's election.

The Trades Union Congress, an umbrella group which brought more than a quarter of million people to the streets of the capital in an anti-austerity protest in 2011, said a recovery in Britain's economy - made much of by the Conservative-led coalition government - was passing most people by.

"We will only have a recovery fair for all when living standards get back to their pre-crash level. And for that to happen Britain needs a pay rise," TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said on Tuesday.

As many as 80 percent of jobs created since Britain's 2010 election have been in parts of the economy where the average wage is less than 8 pounds an hour, the TUC said.

The march is planned for October 18 through central London. The protest in 2011 was marred by some rioting.

Britain's opposition Labour party has made the decline in living standards - characterised by successive years of wage settlements below the inflation rate - a central part of its platform ahead of the 2015 general election.

The independent Institute for Fiscal Studies said real household income was 6 percent lower than it was before the 2007-08 financial crisis.

