A woman stops to look in the window of a shop in London March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON, British annual retail sales growth quickened in July and expectations for August also picked-up, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry said on Wednesday.

The CBI distributive trades survey's retail sales balance

rose to +21 in July from +4 in June and above economists' forecasts of +16.

Sales expectations for August were +36, up from +17 in July.

The data reinforced the idea that Britain is seeing a steady consumer-led recovery. Official data released in June showed retail sales dropped in May for the first time since January.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Andy Bruce)