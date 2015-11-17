Police say treating incident near parliament as terrorism-related
LONDON British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident. [nL5N1GZ4PF]
LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday seven government departments had agreed to cut day-to-day spending in real terms by around 21 percent by 2019-20 on an accumulative basis.
The seven departments cover energy and climate change; work and pensions; revenue and customs; the cabinet office and the offices of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Osborne said the new lower spending plans, which will contribute to his drive to eliminate the budget deficit, would result in 2.5 billion pounds of savings by 2019-20.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
EDINBURGH Scotland's devolved parliament suspended a planned vote on Wednesday to give its government a mandate to seek a new independence referendum after an attack on Britain's Houses of Parliament in London which police said they were treating as a terrorist incident.
BRUSSELS The European Union's chief negotiator for Britain's exit from the bloc spelled out on Wednesday the EU's conditions and priorities for the talks, stressing the need for early agreements on citizens' rights, money and borders.