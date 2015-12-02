LONDON Britain needs to overhaul the way it measures its economy by removing barriers to a wealth of data that its statisticians cannot access, according to a review published on Wednesday.

"It's nonsensical that different bits of the government don't speak to each other," former Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean, who is leading the review, said.

"Unlocking the data hoard already held by the public sector will not only save businesses money but also produce more timely and accurate statistics," he said in a statement.

The Office for National Statistics, which produces key readings of the economy such as Britain's growth, inflation and unemployment numbers, has faced criticism over some of its work, including from BoE Governor Mark Carney.

The ONS relies heavily on data collected by its own surveys of households and businesses.

Instead, it should gain access to huge volumes of publicly held data -- such as that gathered on tax payments, payrolls and bank lending -- in order to produce better and more timely statistics on the economy, the review said.

In Finland, 96 percent of data used in statistics comes from such administrative sources, and other Nordic countries also rely almost exclusively on them for their national accounts.

The review said British civil servants were often reluctant to share information because of fears of data leaks, and the ONS often had to follow a cumbersome procedure if it wanted to get hold of such figures.

The review also called for a "culture shift" at the ONS where staff needed to understand data better and "sense-check" it. Data scientists and coders should be hired to help the ONS make the most of existing and new data sources and technology.

"It needs to become an organisation which is more intellectually curious, open and self-critical, as well as better at engaging with its customers," Bean said.

Some critics of the ONS have said its output suffered when it moved its main office from London to the small city of Newport in south Wales in 2007. Some experienced staff left the agency rather than move away from the capital.

The review recommended building up the capabilities of the Newport office while also increasing the ONS's presence in London to improve its ties with users of economic statistics.

The UK Statistics Authority, which oversees the ONS, said it welcomed Bean's "bold vision" and would consider carefully the conclusions of his final report which is due early next year.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)