LONDON The rise in sterling has helped keep inflation in check but does not take away the need for a future tightening of monetary policy, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

"There's no question the persistent strength of sterling is having an influence on policy, and it's one of the factors, but it has to persist," Carney told a news conference.

"But even taking it into account, the strength of sterling, and even taking into account the fiscal consolidation that we're going to see over the coming years and the weakness in global demand, we see robust private sector growth here and consistent with that is a need to begin to increase interest rates."

Inflation slipped back to zero in June. The BoE said earlier it expected inflation to be back to its 2.0 percent target in two years' time, in line with its previous forecast made in May.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)