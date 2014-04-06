Workers walk in the rain at the Canary Wharf business district in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Those who hold the purse strings at British companies are increasingly inclined to spend, a survey showed on Monday, in welcome news for policymakers hoping for a boost in business investment.

Risk appetite among chief financial officers has risen in the first quarter of 2014 to its highest level since 2007, when the survey by Deloitte was launched, hitting 71 percent - double its level of a year ago.

The survey of 126 CFOs, many of them from large companies, showed there has been a big drop in uncertainty about the economy along with an improvement in financial conditions.

Britain's economy rebounded faster than expected last year thanks to consumers spending more and buoyed by record low interest rates and a strengthening housing market. Policymakers want to see a more balanced and sustainable rebound based on investment.

"Easy monetary policy and favourable financing conditions have created a capital-rich environment for big UK corporates," Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte said.

"CFOs are likely to draw down on that capital over the next year to fund expansion."

Eighty-one percent of the CFOs expected UK companies to hire more staff in the next 12 months, 80 percent saw rises in capital expenditure and 36 percent predicted greater discretionary spending - the highest levels in 3-1/2 years, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted from March 6 to 24.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)