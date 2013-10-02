Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne arrives to listen to Prime Minister David Cameron's keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, northern England October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Education Secretary Michael Gove (L), Home Secretary Theresa May (C) and Chancellor George Osborne (2nd R) listen to Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron deliver his keynote address to the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, northern England October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron waves with his wife Samantha after delivering his keynote address to the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, northern England October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England Prime Minister David Cameron said private enterprise and tax cuts were the best ways to raise living standards in Britain, dismissing plans by opposition Labour to raise corporation tax as nonsensical.

"We know that profit, wealth creation, tax cuts, enterprise, these are not dirty elitist words, they're not the problem, they really are the solution because it's not government that creates jobs, it's businesses," Cameron told the Conservative party annual conference in Manchester, northern England, on Wednesday.

"It's business that get wages in people's pockets, food on their tables, hope for their families, and yes, success for our country. There is no shortcut to a land of opportunity."

He slammed Labour's proposal to increase corporation tax.

"That is just about the most damaging, nonsensical twisted economic policy you could possibly come up with and we will fight it every step of the way," he said.

(Writing by Belinda Goldsmith, Editing by Kate Holton)