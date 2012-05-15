LONDON The economy was dragged down by net trade in the first quarter of 2012 despite a rebound in sales to non-EU countries in March, data showed on Tuesday.

While the rise in demand from countries such as the United States and China kept hopes alive that stronger economic growth lay ahead, the persistent euro zone debt crisis cast a dark shadow over the chances of an export-led recovery in Britain.

The country has not fully recovered from a 2008-2009 slump and fell back into recession at the start of this year. The government has been hoping that exports will balance the hit to growth from its austerity plan, aimed at erasing a huge budget deficit.

The Office for National Statistics said the goods trade deficit inched down to 8.56 billion pounds in March from 8.59 billion pounds in February. The fall in the goods trade deficit with non-EU countries was more pronounced, taking them to 4.11 billion pounds from 4.87 billion pounds in February.

"Given continued weakness in the euro zone economies, we could expect further deterioration in the UK's trade balance, given the zone's strategic importance as a trading partner," said Osman Ismail, analyst at consultancy CEBR.

The escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, caused by worries that Greece may have to drop the currency, and a rise in the pound have stoked fears that overseas demand for British goods will weaken, making an economic recovery harder.

However, Germany posted unexpectedly strong growth in the first quarter, helping the currency bloc as a whole avoid a technical recession by the skin of its teeth.

The volume of British goods exports grew by 0.2 percent in the first quarter, the ONS said, but imports increased by 0.3 percent, suggesting that trade was one of the reasons why the economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the first quarter.

A first estimate of the GDP components will be published on May 24.

Some economists took heart from a jump in exports to non-EU countries. Export growth was driven by sales of pharmaceuticals and cars to countries such as the United States and China, but also to Germany.

"If global growth remains resilient this year despite a mild recession in the euro area, trade is likely to be a factor that helps the UK to sustain a modest pace of growth later in the year," said JP Morgan economist Allan Monks.

Britain's economy slipped back into recession in the first quarter of 2012, and surveys from the manufacturing sector showed a steep decline in export orders in April, mainly due to slower demand from the euro zone.

The increase in import values was driven by higher imports of oil. Import prices of goods rose by 1.2 percent on the back of higher oil prices.

With the government's hands tied by its pledge to erase the budget deficit, the onus to boost the economy is on the Bank of England.

However, last week the central bankers halted their programme of buying government bonds with newly created money, having purchased 325 billion pounds in bonds, as they worry inflation may not fall as fast as they hoped.

