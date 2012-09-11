LONDON Britain's goods trade deficit narrowed more than expected in July, data showed on Tuesday, driven by record exports to countries outside the European Union and an improvement in the trade balance of oil and diamonds.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS:

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"It was a very good month at face value though this might be as much a reflection of the poor results over the previous few

"A better part of the improvement was on account of the improvement in the oil balance, where there was a decent improvement.

"But I would be surprised if this is the beginning of a deficit improvement.

"The bulk of the improvement was with non eu partners - not a surprise when one considers the difficulties they're experiencing.

"I cannot help thinking that the lost working day last month might have contributed to this month's improved results but it could have been the weather, it could have been any number of factors."

JONATHAN LOYNES, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"July's improvement in the UK's trade position is unlikely to herald the start of the long-awaited rebalancing of the economy towards the external sector.

"But these improvements may have at least partly reflected a reversal of some one-off adverse factors in June, like the extra bank holiday. They were also helped by a big drop in the volatile oil deficit, which could rebound in future months.

"Meanwhile, although July's improvement largely reflected a rise in exports, survey evidence remains generally consistent with further falls in exports in the months ahead, no doubt reflecting the weakness of global trading conditions.

"As such, while net trade is unlikely to be as big a drag on GDP growth in Q3 as it was in Q2, it would be very hopeful to conclude that the external sector is going to pull the economy out of recession."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"The deficit is much lower than expected therefore it's positive news.

"We shouldn't get too hooked into believing that the UK is undergoing a big surge in exports. But one relevant point is that today's release is an example of the degree to which various factors -- such as certain events like the Jubilee -- have adversely affected the economy.

"Data over the previous few months has been warped, we can expect a big rebound in GDP next month.

"Sterling reacting positively because markets realised the extent to which previous data had been warped."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"The numbers are better than expected after June was worse than expected. If you look at them on balance, the export figures are back to where they were in May.

"The interesting bit is that imports were down, that might be indicative of a bit of domestic weakness, though I would not overplay it.

"In the grand scheme of things, they tell us that we won't get the same negative drag from trade in Q3 we got in Q2. If you add in the PMI numbers, the signs are that Q3 will deliver that rebound we have been hoping for.

"I wouldn't expect further such small deficits in the future. UK trade will continue to struggle in the face of the problems in the euro zone.

"Trade in general will act as a moderate drag on growth over the medium term. Growth that we do get will primarily be domestic. Given the problems that we have in Britain, that means it will continue to be modest."