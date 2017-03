LONDON Britain still faces a very difficult economic situation, the finance ministry said on Friday in response to official data showing a bigger-than-expected 0.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter GDP.

"It confirms what we already knew -- that Britain, like many European countries, still faces a very difficult economic situation," the Treasury said in a statement.

"While the economy is healing, it is a difficult road."

