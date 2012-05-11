LONDON British factory gate inflation eased less than expected on the year in April, although companies' input costs rose at the slowest pace since October 2009, official data showed on Friday.

Separate data showed that construction output slumped 4.8 percent in the first quarter, a downward revision from the first estimate of a 3.0 percent drop given in the first reading of Q1 GDP.

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The April producer price data are a mixed bag ... and do little overall to reduce the uncertainty as to whether or not the Bank of England will eventually do more Quantitative Easing after the Monetary Policy Committee brought it to at least a temporary halt at their May meeting.

"Much will clearly depend on whether or not the economy shows signs of picking up as well as future inflationary developments.

"And the dismal and perplexing construction output data for the first quarter adds to the MPC's dilemma as it currently faces weak economic activity and sticky inflation."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"It's all a bit grim - it's stagflation Britain.

"Although you could make the case that there may e a little relief in the pipeline with lower input costs, the stickiness in the output measures is what is going to capture the market's attention.

"The inflation stickiness theme is clearly not a demand story. There is not much wage inflation. But these producer numbers do play into this narrative that there is a change going on in terms of firms' pricing behaviour. They are trying to rebuild margins, possibly at the expense of lost volume."

"On the construction ... the bottom line is that a near 5 percent quarter-on-quarter fall just doesn't feel right - a 20 percent annualised decline. Anecdotally it doesn't feel right, it doesn't fit with the survey data.

"That's not to suggest that construction is booming. But I think these figures will reinforce concerns about the accuracy of some of those ONS numbers."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"The significant fall in input prices is not surprising given the weakness of the commodity markets over April and also the strength of sterling. It's somewhat disappointing that the rates of factory gate inflation has only fallen to 3.3 percent which perhaps bears out the hypothesis that inflation is due to remain relatively sticky over the next 6 to 12 months."

"The construction figures have been revised down again from a preliminary estimate of a 3 percent decline in Q1 to a 4.8 percent slide. Mechanically, this would result in a downward revision to GDP to -0.3 percent on the quarter from -0.2, but there are significant questions over the accuracy of the construction data and numbers have to be taken with a very large pinch of salt.

"Most outside estimates of the construction sector suggest that is contracting but nothing like the scale shown by the official figures."

DAVID PAGE, LLOYDS

"The input prices fell more than markets were expecting in line with our own view. They reflect the softening that we've seen coming from oil and other commodity prices amongst others and are encouraging that some disinflation pressure may permeate the wider economy over the coming months."

"What's less encouraging is the sharp rise in output prices. Clearly at this stage ... weaker input prices (are) not feeding through. We're seeing further increases in producer output prices and this is going to add to concerns that in the short-term consumer price inflation is likely to prove stickier on the downside than the Monetary Policy Committee envisaged in February."

"We're highly sceptical of the construction numbers. There's a large degree of volatility that's coming about and the scale of contraction that we're seeing in construction doesn't seem to fit with other anecdotal reports or indeed the feedback from construction industry participants themselves so this clearly has a major impact on GDP but it adds to our view that GDP is probably under-reporting the true underlying pace of economic activity at present."

