LONDON The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit jumped by more than expected last month, official data showed on Wednesday and the rate hit the highest level since February 2010.

Bank of England policymakers Spencer Dale and Martin Weale also ditched their calls for higher interest rates this month, another sign of a weakening economy.

KEY POINTS

- Largest increase in claimant counts since May 2009

- Highest unemployment rate since February 2010

- Smallest quarterly increase in employment since the three months to December 2010

ANALYSTS COMMENTS:

TOM VOSA, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK

"The minutes weren't much of a surprise given the downgrade to forecasts that we saw in the (BoE) Inflation Report and certainly it's in line with the view that Governor (Mervyn) King expressed that rates will be on hold for a very long period of time. We are perhaps slightly longer away from QE than the immediate reaction from sterling suggests...

"The labour market data is unambiguously bad... This data is for May, so we've had some effects there of Easter and the royal wedding. But we would now need to see an increase in employment growth when we get the next set of data in order to ensure that this is simply a blip caused by what now appears a massive seasonal adjustment problem, and also globally by the supply-chain compression following the Japanese earthquake. But if we don't see a reversal of that trend, we are looking at unemployment going up to 8-9 percent on the ILO measure by the end of next year."

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, MARKIT

"As far as policy is concerned, one of the most important numbers in this report is the rate of growth of employee pay, which showed a rise of just 2.2% on a year ago in June after bonus payments had been allowed for.

This suggests that there is still no sign of high inflation (4.4% in July) feeding through to wage settlements, largely due to widespread job insecurity. The absence of pay pressures provides policymakers with more ammunition to keep interest rates at historic lows.

"However, the flip-side is that it means that real pay is falling at an annual rate of 2.2%, which is one of the reasons we expect consumer spending to remain subdued in coming months. With consumer spending accounting for around two-thirds of GDP, it is therefore likely that economic growth will also remain modest at best.

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"Today's figures... add weight to the view that a hike in interest rates remains a distant prospect - at least 12 months in our view - while an expansion of quantitative easing remains a clear possibility.

"Upcoming purchasing managers' indices will be of major interest and any further falls in these series (manufacturing is already in contraction territory) could swing more MPC members to the "more QE" camp."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

ON MPC: "There is a clear dovish shift within the MPC, I still think we are in policy inertia territory. The weak growth outlook prevents rate rises and similarly inflation is preventing more of a shift towards QE.

On unemployment: "The big conundrum has been how robust the employment numbers have been relative to growth and today's ILO-based numbers looks more in line with the growth data we have been seeing."

MICHAEL SAUNDERS, CITI:

"The jobs data is soft all round -- employment, LFS unemployment and the claimant count. The claimant count may be distorted by changes to benefit regulations, but we see the weakness flowing through other data as well.

"It tends to confirm the message from the GDP data, whereas there has been this puzzle previously that the labour market was much less weak than the GDP. In that sense, it supports the picture of weakness in the GDP."

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC

"I'm particularly surprised at the minutes. I had expected the two calling for a hike to remain pretty steadfast. I really hadn't expected to see Dale or Weale change their position. The tone of the minutes is particularly doveish -- it certainly pushes back the possibility of rate hikes well in to the distant future."

"We had expected to see the divergence between the ILO and claimant count continue so a bit of a surprise here too.

"Further reasons for worry about the UK's economic outlook. Added to that is earnings data making the inflation position for BOE looking a bit more tricky -- although that does look mainly bonus driven."

"We've said we think the bar for more QE is still relatively high... Certainly if we start to see more data of this sort... QE could be on the near term horizon rather than distant horizon"