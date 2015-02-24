A man passes the Bank of England in the City of London January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said on Tuesday it may be appropriate for the central bank to start raising interest rates "rather earlier than financial markets currently anticipate".

Weale also said the risk of a fall in sterling because of concern about Britain's balance of payments deficit "remains substantial".

Weale made the comments in an annual report to the Treasury Committee in Britain's parliament. He was one of two BoE rate-setters who voted to raise interest rates in late 2014 before they both changed their minds in January due to the sharp fall in global oil prices.

