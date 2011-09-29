LONDON The leader of populist anti-Islamist protest group, the English Defence League (EDL), was convicted on Thursday of assault at one of its demonstrations in April, police said.

Stephen Lennon, 28, who also goes by the name of notorious soccer hooligan Tommy Robinson, was charged in June after an altercation at an EDL demonstration in Blackburn town centre in northern England.

He was found guilty after a trial at Preston Magistrates Court and will be sentenced on November 3.

Lennon told Reuters earlier this week that if he was found guilty the authorities were seeking an order to ban him from taking part in any public protest for three years.

The EDL, formed in 2009 after a group of radical Muslims shouted slogans at British soldiers during a homecoming parade, has held numerous marches and demonstrations across England to campaign against violent Islamism.

Many of these protests have led to clashes with opponents who accuse them of being a far-right racist organisation, accusations that the EDL and Lennon deny.

The group gained wider notoriety earlier this year after anti-Islam zealot Anders Behring Breivik, who has admitted killing 77 people in Norway in July, made repeated references to the EDL in a manifesto he posted on the Internet.

"At the time of the demonstration we said we would facilitate any protest which was peaceful and deal firmly with those committing crime and disorder and this conviction today demonstrates that," said Superintendent Jon Puttock, from Blackburn Police.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Louise Ireland)