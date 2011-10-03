LONDON A consortium including banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and HSBC (HSBA.L) and UK energy companies plans to open a not-for-profit organisation to help finance the government's programme for home energy efficiency, the firms said in a joint statement.

The Green Deal Finance Company (GDFC) will lend money to suppliers and installers involved in the state programme -- the Green Deal -- which provides consumers with a mechanism to pay for home energy efficiency by offsetting payments for installations through monthly savings on energy bills.

"By minimising the cost of finance to future accredited Green Deal providers, it will create a highly competitive market that will compete on cost, reliability, lifespan and technology," said Paul Davies, lead partner on the GDFC at consultancy PwC.

"It will maximise the measures that can be included within the Green Deal and for many potential providers will solve the question of where their finance will come from."

Companies taking part in the consortium also include UK energy suppliers British Gas (CNA.L), E.ON (EONGn.DE), EDF Energy (EDF.PA), RWE npower RWEg.DE and SSE (SSE.L).

The group expects suppliers, installers and local authorities to join the organisation over the coming months.

The first installations under the Green Deal are expected in the autumn of 2012.

Around a quarter of Britain's carbon emissions comes from energy used to heat homes.

By the end of this decade, Britain plans to cut carbon emissions 34 percent below 1990 levels, compared with a 7.4 percent reduction achieved in 2010.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)