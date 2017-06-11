May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed James Brokenshire as minister for Northern Ireland, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
May has stuck by her top team of ministers, forgoing what has become a traditional post-election reshuffle in a sign of her diminished authority days before Brexit talks are due to start.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.