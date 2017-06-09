Workers in protective equipment are reflected in the window of a betting shop with a display inviting customers to place bets on the result of the general election with images of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, in... REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON British luxury carmaker Aston Martin called on politicians to quickly provide rapid reassurances to business so they can continue to invest after a snap election gave no political party an overall majority in parliament.

"We cannot stress strongly enough the need for rapid and decisive policy direction to ensure that business can continue to invest for the long term growth and ensure the global competitiveness of the British economy," Chief Executive Andy Palmer said in a statement on Friday.

"Clarity over our relationship with Europe must be established quickly together with the wider reassurance to our key trading partners that Britain remains a dynamic and thriving business environment," he said.

