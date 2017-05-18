Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses supporters and members of the media in front of the Conservative party's election campaign bus at an airfield north of Newcastle, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

HALIFAX, England British Prime Minister Theresa May continues to believe that no Brexit deal would be better than a bad deal, according to her Conservative Party's pitch to voters ahead of the June 8 election published on Thursday.

The election document also said the Conservatives "do not believe in untrammeled free markets" as it set out plans to cap rising energy costs for consumers.

May had shocked the world of politics and financial markets with a speech in January that said no Brexit deal would be better than a bad deal - effectively acknowledging that Britain could resort to World Trade Organization rules for trade.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)