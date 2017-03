LONDON A Muslim candidate for Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives withdrew from a May 7 national election on Monday, a party spokeswoman said, after he was suspended over allegations he plotted to stir up racial tension to win votes.

Afzal Amin, a former parliamentary candidate in the key seat of Dudley North in central England, was shown in video footage and telephone recordings trying to persuade the far-right English Defence League (EDL) to announce a march against a new mosque in the area.

