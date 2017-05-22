Former Chancellor George Osborne arrives at the Evening Standard offices to formally take up the role of editor of the newspaper in London, Britain, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservative Party will change its policy pledge on transferring the cost of caring for elderly people, former finance minister George Osborne said on Monday.

May's opinion poll lead ahead of a June 8 election halved in two recent polls since she set out proposals to reduce financial support for elderly voters.

"U-turn coming on social care. There will be a cap," Osborne, who was sacked as finance minister by May and who now edits London's Evening Standard newspaper, said on Twitter.

