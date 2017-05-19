Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
"Prime Minister Theresa May called early elections on 8 June to boost her mandate and win time to implement her version of 'hard-but-smooth' Brexit," Citi said in the research note.
"National polls, experts' analyses and our own constituency-level simulations suggest that her bet should pay off."
Citi added that it saw no signs that May was moving towards a so called "Singapore-upon-Thames" deregulated low-tax economic model.
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.