Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed by 6 percentage points ahead of the June 8 election, according to a ComRes poll.

The poll for the Sunday Mirror and the Independent newspaper, carried out between May 24-26, showed the lead of May's Conservatives had fallen to 12 percentage points from 18 percentage points in a comparable poll on May 13.

ComRes, which interviewed 2,024 voters online, said the Conservatives were down 2 points on 46 percent while Labour was up 4 points on 34 percent.

