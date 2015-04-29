May says government will act where consumer markets not working
LONDON The British government is prepared to intervene in consumer markets to reduce costs for bill payers, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
With Britain's May 7 election just eight days away, Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party were tied at 35 percent each, according to a ComRes poll.
The two main parties have been neck and neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the three-point margin of error.
The poll, carried out for ITV News and the Daily Mail newspaper, put the Liberal Democrats, the junior members of the coalition government, at 7 percent, the anti-European Union UK Independence Party at 11 percent, and the Greens at 6 percent.
Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LONDON The British government is prepared to intervene in consumer markets to reduce costs for bill payers, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
LONDON European Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday, according to a schedule published by Tusk's office.
LONDON Ryanair , Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.