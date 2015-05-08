Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha return to 10 Downing Street after Britain's general election, in London, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON The Conservative party has secured an effective parliamentary majority with most results from a national election reported.

With only 10 of 650 parliamentary seats still to announce results on Friday, the Conservatives have won 325. The main opposition Labour party is trailing far behind on 228.

In practise, that number is enough to command a majority as four lawmakers from Northern Ireland's Sinn Fein will refuse to take their places in Westminster and with more seats yet to come, Prime Minister David Cameron's tally is likely to increase.