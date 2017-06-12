Prince Philip has left hospital in London, Buckingham Palace says
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
LONDON Britain's Brexit minister David Davis backed Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday, saying claims made by former Chancellor George Osborne that she was a "dead woman walking" were wrong and self-indulgent.
"I find it incredibly self indulgent for the Tory party to be going for this sort of stuff," he said on ITV television, using an alternative name for the Conservative Party.
"It is our job to get on with running the country."
May's Conservatives failed to win a parliamentary majority in an election last week, meaning it will need the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to govern.
Davis said however the Conservatives would not adopt the views of its intended partner on matters such as abortion and gay marriage.
"We don't adopt their views, we don't adopt their policies," he said.
"We've just been returned to government with a minority government in effect, it's our duty to make it work, it's our duty to make it deliver for the British people."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
LONDON Large amounts of business investment is being postponed because of uncertainty over the future outcome of Brexit negotiations so Britain should seek clarity as early as possible over a transition arrangement, Chancellor Philip Hammond said.
LONDON Theresa May will still be British leader at the end of this year, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.