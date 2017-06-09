LONDON Brexit minister David Davis said results so far from Thursday's election pointed to a transformation taking place in Britain, but it was too soon to call the result.

"This is a much more disruptive election - all sorts of changes are going on geographically in Scotland, in the north of England," Davis told ITV. "It's rather early to make rash predictions."

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives were forecast to win 322 seats, the BBC said, more than the 314 predicted by an initial exit poll and closer to the 326 threshold needed to form a majority.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)